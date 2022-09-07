

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Motoring and Cycling products and services provider Halfords Group plc (HFD.L), on Wednesday, issued trading update for the 20-week period to 19 August 2022, and reported total revenue growth of 9.2% versus last year.



Based on trading to date, the company continues to expect full-year underlying PBT of £65 million - £75 million, which continues to assume no material changes in the macro-economic environment or consumer spending patterns in the remainder of FY23.



Given the evolving mix of the Group, Halfords expects H2 profits to exceed those of H1. This is a result of the seasonality and growing scale of the company's Autocentres business, the National Tyres acquisition synergy profile, and the growth of needs-based Motoring products business.







