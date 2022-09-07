

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Magnolia Provision Co., Inc. recalled about 497 pounds of ready-to-eat beef jerky products for possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.



The problem was discovered after the firm reported to FSIS that it received confirmation from their third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned as positive for Listeria Monocytogenes.



Consuming food contaminated with listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The symptoms of listeriosis include, fever, muscle aches, and sometimes gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class I recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



The recall involves 2-oz. packages of 'BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY' and 8-oz. packages of 'BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY.' It also involves 16-oz. packages of 'BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY.'



The recalled products were produced on August 25, 2022 with expiry date of September 25, 2023 (8/25/23) displayed on the back of the package. They were shipped to retail locations across the United States.



The Knoxville, Tennessee -based company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of adverse reactions, injury or illness due to consumption of these products.



The FSIS has urged consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS is also concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries.







