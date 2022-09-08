

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported consolidated revenues for August of NT$20.24 billion, a 15.9% growth month-on-month. Vero eco-conscious line recorded growth of 146.2% in August month-on-month. Acer noted that the company's businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 24.7% of total revenues in August.



Year-to-August revenues were NT$188.42 billion, a decline of 7.9% year-on-year. Desktop PC grew 9% year-to-August from prior year. Commercial business were up 4.4% year-to-August from previous year. Acer Gadget Inc. revenues grew 17.2% year-to-August year-on-year. Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 131.1%.







