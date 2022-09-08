COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Allianz EUR1.25bn 16NC6

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 8, 2022

Allianz SE

EUR 1,250,000,000 4.597% 16NC6 Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Tier II Notes due 07 September 2038

Launched off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz SE Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000A30VTT8 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,250,000,000 Description: 4.597% 16NC6 Notes due 07 September 2038 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BofA Securities

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank AG

HSBC Bank plc

