COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Allianz EUR1.25bn 16NC6
PR Newswire
London, September 8
Post Stabilisation Notice
September 8, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz SE
EUR 1,250,000,000 4.597% 16NC6 Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Tier II Notes due 07 September 2038
Launched off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Allianz SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A30VTT8
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,250,000,000
|Description:
|4.597% 16NC6 Notes due 07 September 2038
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BofA Securities
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Deutsche Bank AG
HSBC Bank plc
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.