Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
01.10.25 | 10:58
32,270 Euro
+0,56 % +0,180
Finanzdienstleistungen
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 10:36 Uhr
129 Leser
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

Post Stabilisation - KfW EUR 3bn 5yr

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 01, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

EUR 3bn 2.50% Senior unsecured Notes due 15 November 2030

Issued pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

DE000A460AK5

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 3bn

Description:

2.50% Senior unsecured Notes due 15 November 2030

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Citigroup

J.P. Morgan

Toronto-Dominion Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.