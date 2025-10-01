Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
Post Stabilisation - KfW EUR 3bn 5yr
Post Stabilisation Notice
October 01, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
EUR 3bn 2.50% Senior unsecured Notes due 15 November 2030
Issued pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000A460AK5
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 3bn
Description:
2.50% Senior unsecured Notes due 15 November 2030
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Citigroup
J.P. Morgan
Toronto-Dominion Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.