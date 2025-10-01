Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

Post Stabilisation - KfW EUR 3bn 5yr

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 01, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

EUR 3bn 2.50% Senior unsecured Notes due 15 November 2030

Issued pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000A460AK5 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 3bn Description: 2.50% Senior unsecured Notes due 15 November 2030 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Citigroup J.P. Morgan Toronto-Dominion Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.