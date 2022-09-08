

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed its plans to sell $41 billion worth of three-year notes, $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



Results of both the three-year and ten-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Tuesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $21 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



While the three-year and ten-year note auctions both attracted above average demand, the thirty-year bond auction attracted modestly below average demand.







