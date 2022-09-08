

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canada-based Cyme Tech has recalled about 8,200 Murphy branded beds due to serious impact and crush hazards.



According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has recalled Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan branded Murphy Beds, because wall beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.



The company said it has received 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking including 62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries.



The recall involves full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds sold online under the brand names 'Ivy Bronx,' 'Orren Ellis,' 'Stellar Home Furniture,' and 'Wade Logan'. These wall beds are installed vertically and are sold in five colors: White, Rustic Gray, Espresso, Cinnamon and Tuxedo.



The company has asked its customers to stop using the recalled Murphy beds and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed.



The recalled products were sold online at Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Wal-Mart.com from February 2014 through May 2022 for between $1,200 and $1,500.







