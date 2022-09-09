

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter Plc (CCC.L), a British computer services provider, on Friday posted a decline in earnings for the first-half, amidst supply chain challenges, rise in cost of sales, and administrative expenses. However, sales for the period improved from last year.



For the six-month period to June, the Hatfield-headquartered firm posted a pre-tax profit of 107.8 million pounds, compared with 115.2 million pounds a year ago.



Excluding items, pre-tax earnings were at 111.9 million pounds, lower than 118.9 million pounds a year ago.



Net income was reported at 77.8 million pounds or 67.3 pence per share, lesser than last year's 82.1 million pounds or 70.7 pence per share.



Operating profit moved down to 110.1 million pounds from 118.8 million pounds during the first-half of 2021.



Cost of sales totaled at 2.40 billion pounds, compared with 1.99 billion pounds, on year-on-year basis.



Administrative expenses stood at 315.3 million pounds as against previous year's 305.5 million pounds.



The company generated revenues of 2.82 billion pounds, that increased from 2.42 billion pounds during the corresponding period of 2021.



Computacenter has announced an interim dividend of 22.1 pence per share, against last year's 16.9 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on October 28, for the shareholders of record on September 30.







