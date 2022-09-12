

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.55 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $2.46 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.83 billion or $1.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $11.45 billion from $9.73 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.55 Bln. vs. $2.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.45 Bln vs. $9.73 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORACLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de