

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said that a 30-microgram booster dose of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted COVID-19 Vaccine has been recommended for conditional marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for individuals ages 12 years and older.



The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and is expected to make a final decision soon.



The Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine contains 15- microgram of mRNA encoding the wild-type spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in the Original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and 15- microgram of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. Apart from the addition of the mRNA sequence of the BA.4/BA.5 spike protein, all other components of the vaccine remain unchanged.



If an authorization is granted, the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5 COVID-19 vaccine will be available within the coming days to all 27 EU member states supporting the European vaccination campaigns. Local supply may vary based on individual country government requests.



In early September, Pfizer and BioNTech were granted a conditional marketing authorization for an Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in the EU. An Omicron-adapted vaccine based on the BA.4/BA.5 subvariant was also authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a booster for ages 12 and older on August 31, 2022.



The companies noted that they are also planning to file the data with other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks and are planning to submit data to the FDA and the EMA to prepare an application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine in children younger than 12 years of age.



