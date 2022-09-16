Haomo.AI Technology Co., Ltd. has helped Great Wall Motor's Ora Funky Cat and Wey Coffee 01 models to score high in the latest European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) with its in-house developed technologies, including automatic emergency braking (AEB), said Zhang Kai, chairman of Haomo, on November 13 at its sixth AI Day event.

The Ora Funky Cat scored 92% on Adult Occupant, 83% on Child Occupant, 74% on Vulnerable Road Users, and 93% on Safety Assist, while the Wey Coffee 01 scored 91%, 87%, 79% and 94% Both models won five-star ratings.

Specifically on Safety Assist, including Speed Assistance, Occupant Status Monitoring, Lane Support, and AEB Car-to-Car, these two models only missed out to Tesla Model Y, which scored 98%, but outperformed the Lexus NX (91%), the Mercedes-Benz T-Class (90%), and the Mercedes-Benz Citan Tourer (90%). As a comparison, BMW i4 scored only 64% on Safety Assist, while Kia Niro clocked 60%, Kia Sportage 72%, and Toyota Aygo X 81%.

In the AEB Car-to-Car indicator, Wey Coffee 01 scored 5.7 out of 6, the same as Tesla Model Y, while Ora Funky Cat recorded 5.5.

"The test results show that Haomo's AEB system has reached the international level and we expect to leverage on our safer and more accountable technological products to help more Chinese domestic brands go overseas," said Zhang on the AI Day event, which is dedicated to showcase the company's autonomous driving technologies to the world.

Great Wall Motor will deliver the Wey Coffee 01 and Ora Funky Cat models to European customers in the fourth quarter of this year by teaming up with auto dealer Emil Frey Group.

When these products hit the roads in Europe, it will also mean Haomo has become the first Chinese company to export its autonomous driving solutions, according to Zhang.

Haomo is to mass produce the third generation of HPilot, an Advanced Driver Assistance System, which has reached Level 2 autonomy, in the near future. The system supports a passenger vehicle driver with such functions as automatic lane changing and AEB on both urban roads and highways.

HPilot will be launched in 10 cities in China by the end of 2022 and 100 cities in 2023.

Haomo is ready to cooperate with global automakers under a "6P" principle, which stands for six autonomous driving products, namely the codes, modules, software, hardware, cloud, and the entire solution, Zhang told the audience on the AI Day event.

About Haomo.AI Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2019 in Beijing, Haomo.AI is an autonomous driving company. With the goal of zero accident, congestion-free travel, easy mobility, and efficient logistics, the company helps reshape and upgrade how people travel and handle logistics across the board.

Haomo provides Level 2 automated driving solutions to automakers and sells Level 4 autonomous driving vans at around RMB 100,000.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005199/en/

