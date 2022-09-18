

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said that SYMPLICITY HTN-3 trial data showed sustained long-term blood pressure reductions with its renal denervation procedure.



According to the company, patients who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation with the first generation Symplicity renal denervation system, had a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to subjects in the sham control group.



The data add to growing body of evidence supporting the durability of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, the company said in a statement.



The data were presented on Sunday as Late-Breaking Clinical Science at the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference, the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, and published simultaneously in The Lancet.



The Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system was approved for commercial use in more than 60 countries around the world. But it is limited to investigational use in the United States, Japan, and Canada.







