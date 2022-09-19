

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's current account surplus declined in July from a year ago, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed on Monday.



The current account surplus shrank to EUR 95.8 million in July from EUR 271.3 million in the corresponding month last year.



The goods trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 652.5 million in July, up from EUR 145 million a year earlier. At the same time, the surplus on service trade rose to EUR 596.7 million from EUR 571.5 million.



The primary income deficit was EUR 82.7 billion versus EUR 292.3 million last year. The secondary income surplus increased from EUR 137.1 million to EUR 234.3 million.



The capital account surplus came in at EUR 191.6 million in July, up from EUR 87.7 million a year ago. The financial account surplus also rose to EUR 1.2 billion from EUR 943.3 million.







