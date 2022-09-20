

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German drug maker Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced Tuesday that its Seattle-based unit, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., has received a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense or DOD valued up to $ 49.9 million for the rapid development of monoclonal antibody or mAb-based drug product prototypes targeting plague.



Under the DOD's Accelerated Antibodies Program, Plague, an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis or Y. pestis, is one of the designated targets of interest.



Under the contract, Just - Evotec Biologics will develop mAb-based drug product prototype(s) from sequence discovery or evaluation of existing mAbs to completion of Phase I first-in-human or FIH clinical trials.



Just - Evotec Biologics will leverage its data-driven, highly automated end-to-end biologics technology platform, J.DESIGN, that includes; antibody discovery, molecular optimisation, cell line and process development.



The company will also provide pre-clinical and clinical capabilities for mAb prophylactic approvals.



Just - Evotec Biologics' J.POD Redmond, Washington biologics development and cGMP manufacturing facility will develop mAb-based drug products for the US DOD.



According to the company, the rapid, cost-efficient development of mAb product protypes will yield an accelerated supply of safe and efficacious mAb medical counter measures or MCMs for use against plague.



Bruce Goodwin, Joint Project Lead for CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies, said, 'JPEO-CBRND-EB is pleased to work with Just/Evotec on this innovative and significant program to protect the Warfighter. Just/Evotec brings a unique approach, a robust toolset and deep expertise to address a challenging threat in a highly accelerated time frame.'



