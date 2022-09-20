Aker ASA - Contemplating Inaugural NOK Green Bond Issue

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA, rated BBB- (stable) by Scope, has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Danske Bank as Joint Bookrunner to explore the possibility of one or more NOK senior unsecured fixed and/or floating green bond issues with expected tenor of 5 years, subject to market conditions.

DNB and Nordea have acted as Green Bond Advisors. Nordea has acted as rating advisor for Aker ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

