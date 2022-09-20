Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.09.2022
PR Newswire
20.09.2022 | 10:15
Aker ASA - Contemplating Inaugural NOK Green Bond Issue

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA, rated BBB- (stable) by Scope, has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and Danske Bank as Joint Bookrunner to explore the possibility of one or more NOK senior unsecured fixed and/or floating green bond issues with expected tenor of 5 years, subject to market conditions.

DNB and Nordea have acted as Green Bond Advisors. Nordea has acted as rating advisor for Aker ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Christina Chappell Schartum, Head of Communications and Investor Relations
mobile: +47 905 32 774
christina.glenn@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa---contemplating-inaugural-nok-green-bond-issue,c3632921

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa---contemplating-inaugural-nok-green-bond-issue-301627926.html

