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WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 17:37
3,832 Euro
+3,23 % +0,120
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8683,97218:15
3,9003,99817:39
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 17:42 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions proposes NOK 5.00 extraordinary dividend

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Aker Solutions ASA ("Aker Solutions") has proposed an extraordinary cash dividend of NOK 5.00 per share, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on April 16, 2026.

In February 2026, Aker Solutions sold its total shareholding in SLB N.V. ("SLB") constituting 5,057,706 shares at an average price per share of USD 50.4268. The cash settlement received from the sale is proposed distributed to the shareholders in full by way of an extraordinary dividend.

  • Total dividend amount: NOK 2.4 billion
  • Dividend amount per share: NOK 5.00
  • Annual General Meeting (AGM): 16 April 2026
  • Last day including right: 16 April 2026
  • Ex-date: 17 April 2026
  • Record date: 20 April 2026
  • Payment date: 27 April 2026

The Board of Directors of Aker Solutions has today resolved to propose paying an extraordinary dividend of NOK 5.00 per share. Aker Solutions has a total of 492,167,089 outstanding shares, of which 6,911,906 shares are held by Aker Solutions at the date hereof. Own shares will not be entitled to the dividend.

The proposed distribution of the extraordinary cash dividend is subject to approval by the AGM of Aker Solutions ASA to be held on 16 April 2026. The extraordinary cash dividend will be paid in addition to the proposed ordinary dividend of NOK 3.60 per share.

ENDS

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--aker-solutions-proposes-nok-5-00-extraordinary-dividend,c4323357

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-aker-solutions-proposes-nok-5-00-extraordinary-dividend-302717726.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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