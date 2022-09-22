

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate rose marginally during the June to August period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate increased to 3.4 percent in June-August from 3.3 percent in May-July.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 165,500 in the June-August period from 159,900 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 9.9 percent in the three months ended August.



The employment rate rose to 64.3 percent during June-August period from 64.1 percent in the previous three months.



Data also showed that the unemployment rate increased to 3.5 percent in August from 3.5 percent in July.







