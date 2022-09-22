

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury announced it plans to sell $43 billion worth of two-year notes, $44 billion worth of five-year notes and $36 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $44 billion worth of two-year notes, $45 billion worth of five-year notes and $37 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The two-year note auction attracted below average demand, while five-year and seven-year note auctions attracted above average demand.







