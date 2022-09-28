

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group Plc (BRBY.L), a British luxury fashion company, announced Wednesday the appointment of Daniel Lee as new Chief Creative Officer, effective October 3.



Lee succeeds Riccardo Tisci, who will be stepping down as Chief Creative Officer and leaving the firm at the end of this month after almost five years. Tisci's Spring Summer 2023 collection, presented this week in London, was his last for Burberry.



Lee will be based at Burberry's headquarters in London and report to Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Akeroyd. In his new role, he will oversee all Burberry collections. He will present his debut runway collection at London Fashion Week in February 2023.



From 2018 to 2021, he served as Creative Director at Bottega Veneta, where he helped reinvigorate the Italian luxury brand. He was previously Director of ready-to-wear design at Celine, which he joined in 2012, and has also worked at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.







