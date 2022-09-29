

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with prurigo nodularis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said in a statement.



Prurigo nodularis is a chronic, debilitating skin disease with underlying type 2 inflammation and its impact on quality of life is one of the highest among inflammatory skin diseases.



The FDA evaluated the Dupixent application for prurigo nodularis under Priority Review, which is granted to therapies that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions.



Dupixent significantly reduced itch and skin lesions compared to placebo in direct-to-Phase 3 program consisting of two pivotal trials.



A regulatory filing for prurigo nodularis is under review by the European Medicines Agency, and submissions to regulatory authorities in additional countries are also planned in 2022.



