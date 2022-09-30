AFRICAN SICKLE CELL NEWS & WORLD REPORT ROLLS OUT LAST QUARTER EDITION FOR 2022

LAGOS, Nigeria, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last quarter edition of African Sickle Cell News & World Report is out and available free of cost at the Sickle Cell Education Centre at http://sicklecelleducationcentre.com.ng

Rounding up the year, the edition features the life and times of one octogenarian and two nonagenarians Sickle Cell Warriors from three continents: Herma Falconer (1933-2022) from Europe, Aduke Asiata Onikoyi-Laguda (1925-2020) from Africa and Ernestine Diamond (1927-2022) from North America. At the time the three were born, medical science gave short shrift to babies born with sickle cell disease - it was hard to find anyone living beyond five years! Yet these three defied the odds, living to see their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Their lives prove the maxim of 'never say never' in medicine, harking back to the July-September 2022 edition similarly featuring a Sickle Cell Warrior who lived in crass ignorance of her status until she was 62 years old. At high altitude, she developed the classical pain crises, was hospitalized, tested and found to be with sickle cell disease.

Yet another Warrior manifested practically all the symptoms from childhood, lived without taking any precautions or medications but was not diagnosed until he was 22 years old.

Away from the personal stories of Warriors, this edition periscopes the uncommon vision that led to the founding of one of Nigeria's SCD organizations, the Genotype Foundation.

With September doubling as SCD and Childhood Cancer Awareness Months, Sickle Cell News highlights the therapeutic value of inanimate objects to motivate and brighten the lives of children battling SCD or cancer.

ABOUT SICKLE CELL EDUCATION CENTRE

An initiative of African Sickle Cell News and World Report, the Sickle Cell Education Centre was established in 2021 to provide access to past, current and future editions of Sickle Cell News free of cost for the purpose of sickle cell/sickle cell trait education, awareness and behaviour change. Throughout the world, particularly in Africa and India, millions harbour the sickle cell gene, the vast majority crassly ignorant not only of their status but of its implications for future generations.

The SCEC website is at https://sicklecelleducationcentre.com.ng, a compact and dedicated website for SCD enlightenment via personal storytelling and sharing.

ABOUT AFRICAN SICKLE CELL NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Established in 2007/2008, the African Sickle Cell News & World Report (otherwise known as Sickle Cell News) is the first and only news magazine dedicated to sickle cell disorder, a life-threatening inherited condition of the red blood cells, with often far-reaching consequences.

The world's most commonly-inherited blood disorder, the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) dub sickle cell a 'global public health priority.'

A quarterly publication, Sickle Cell News comes in print and digital versions.

