Nord Anglia Education: Three Nord Anglia schools named amongst best in the world by Spear's Index

Nord Anglia schools in Switzerland and Dubai have been named the best private schools in the latest Spear's Schools Index.

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education (NAE) today announced that three of its schools around the world have been included in this year's Spear's Schools Index of the best private schools in the world.





Collège Alpin Beau Soleil and Collège Champittet in Switzerland, and Nord Anglia International School Dubai have all been listed in the index, which features 'the very, very best' of leading private education schools globally.

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil was listed in Spear's top 10 schools in Switzerland for its focus on a 'holistic education' and 'global reach', while Collège Champittet was recognised for its 'rigorous and well-rounded' education.

Stuart White, Principal at Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, said: 'We're incredibly proud of our community here in the beautiful Swiss Alps - with colleagues and students from all around the world. We're delighted that our education and boarding offering has been recognised by Spear's, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to come and see what makes us so special.'

Philippe de Korodi, Principal of Collège Champittet, said: 'Featuring in Spear's Index is wonderful news to our community of learners, parents, and colleagues. We're proud to be recognised for our truly bilingual approach in English and French, and for our outstanding and well-rounded education.'

Nord Anglia International School Dubai was also listed in the Middle Eastern region for its focus on 'educating change makers' and 'strong sense of social purpose'.

Matthew Farthing, Principal at NAS Dubai, said: 'Being placed in the prestigious Spear's Index is positively thrilling for us all and further raises expectations for our continuing success. Our academic achievements speak for themselves, and we value the recognition, which reinforces our belief that there are no limits to what we can achieve for ourselves and others.'

Andrew Fitzmaurice, CEO, Nord Anglia Education, said: 'To be acknowledged as the best in private education is an incredible achievement for three of our schools. Congratulations to our leaders and teachers at Beau Soleil, Champittet and NAIS Dubai for all their hard work and thank you to Spear's for the recognition.'

