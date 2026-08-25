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NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
25.08.2026 15:12 Uhr
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Nord Anglia Education's largest-ever I/GCSE cohort celebrates 48.5% of grades at 9-7

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students across Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools are celebrating another year of remarkable I/GCSE success. This year's cohort of more than 3,380 - Nord Anglia's largest ever - saw almost half of all grades (48.5%) awarded at the highest 9-7 band.

These results, up from 48.1% across Nord Anglia last year, are equivalent to A*-A under the previous GCSE grading scale. They also exceed England's national average of 22%.

Standout successes included:

  • Nord Anglia International School Dubai celebrated an exceptional set of results, with 70% of all grades awarded at the top 9-7 level.
  • d'Overbroeck's Oxford achieved its best-ever results, with 61% of grades awarded at 9-7.
  • The British International School Kuala Lumpur marked an exceptional year with 67% of all grades awarded at 9-7.
  • Oxford International College Brighton recorded an impressive 75% of all grades awarded at 9-6.
  • NACIS Shanghai, with a cohort of 255 students, achieved 48% of grades at 9-7.
  • British International School Ho Chi Minh City achieved an outstanding 66% of grades at 9-7.
  • Greengates School in Mexico achieved 45% of grades at 9-7, including four students who achieved grades of 9-7 in every subject.

Dr Kate Erricker, Interim Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're incredibly proud of these results because more students than ever have taken their I/GCSEs at our schools and the standard they're achieving has continued to rise. Behind this remarkable progress are thousands of individual stories of students setting ambitious goals, teachers knowing how to bring out their best, and families supporting them every step of the way."

Nord Anglia's 2026 Results Across International Qualifications

The I/GCSE results build on a strong year for Nord Anglia students across multiple internationally recognised curricula:

  • One in seven Nord Anglia students achieved 40+ points in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).
  • In this year's A Level results, 50.4% of grades were A*-A.
  • 70.5% of Advanced Placement (AP) students achieved scores of 4 or 5, up from 61.3% in 2025.
  • Nord Anglia also celebrated strong CBSE results across its schools in India, with students in Grades 10 and 12 achieving average scores of 76.2% and 80.4%, respectively. At Oakridge International School Mohali, Grade 12 students achieved an outstanding average score of 87%.
  • At Collège du Léman and Collège Champittet in Switzerland, 41% of Suisse Maturité diplomas scored 105 points or more out of 126.

Media enquiries
David Bates
Senior Communications Manager
M +44 (0) 7787 135223
david.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students aged 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nord-anglia-educations-largest-ever-igcse-cohort-celebrates-48-5-of-grades-at-97--302859424.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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