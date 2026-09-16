Nord Anglia Education names LEGO Education learning science pioneer Bo Stjerne Thomsen as its Chief Learning Officer

Bo Stjerne Thomsen joins from LEGO Education, where he led global efforts to translate learning science into real-world educational impact

Appointment further strengthens learning science at Nord Anglia as AI and new evidence change the world students are preparing for and the possibilities for how they learn

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international schools organisation, today announced that Bo Stjerne Thomsen, PhD, has been appointed Chief Learning Officer (CLO), effective October 1, 2026. Thomsen, who joins from LEGO Education, will report to Chief Executive Officer Andrew Fitzmaurice and be part of the Nord Anglia Executive Committee.

The appointment comes at a defining moment for global education. As artificial intelligence expands into classrooms and workplaces, Nord Anglia's own research demonstrates that the real advantage for the next generation will be technical fluency combined with the human skills that technology cannot replicate. Thomsen's appointment as Nord Anglia Education's CLO further strengthens Nord Anglia's strategy to develop critical student capabilities that prepare them for the future, including collaboration, curiosity and creativity.

"What excites me about Nord Anglia is its willingness to pioneer new approaches to teaching and learning, combined with the scale to turn evidence and ideas into impact for more than 100,000 students across 37 countries," said Bo Stjerne Thomsen, Chief Learning Officer of Nord Anglia Education. "Very few organisations combine a genuine commitment to research and evidence with the global platform to act on it."

"Bo brings a transformative perspective, a track record of translating research into practice, and the international experience to do so across our global school network," said Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education. "AI is changing what students need to learn and giving us new ways to understand how they learn best. As our Chief Learning Officer, Bo will bring even greater scientific rigour to how we design, test and improve learning across Nord Anglia."

As Chief Learning Officer, Thomsen will lead Nord Anglia's global education strategy and oversee the continued evolution of its distinctive approach to teaching and learning. His mandate encompasses identifying and scaling excellent practices across Nord Anglia's global network, strengthening the role of research and evidence, and developing the organisation's approach to emerging technologies and innovation.

As Head of Educational Impact at LEGO Education, he led work connecting educational vision and evidence with the development and impact of learning experiences. He previously held senior roles at the LEGO Foundation, including Head of the LEGO Learning Institute, and Vice-President and Chair of Learning through Play.

Thomsen holds a PhD in Performative Learning Environments from Aalborg University in Denmark, where he taught as an Assistant Professor. He is an Adjunct Professor at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and a Research Affiliate at MIT. As a globally recognised learning expert, he has advised the United Nations, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, World Economic Forum and World Innovation Summit for Education on education strategy.

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

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