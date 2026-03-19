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NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 19:48 Uhr
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Nord Anglia Education Celebrates with 'World's Best' Schools in 2026 Spear's Index

Record-breaking year for Nord Anglia as six schools included in prestigious index.

LONDON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education is proud to announce that six of its schools have been recognised in the prestigious 2026 Spear's Schools Index, frequently cited as the definitive guide to the world's leading private schools.

The index acknowledges schools' excellence in education, innovation, and student success and has been drawn up annually since 2020 by Spear's, their partners at Thuso, and a panel of independent education experts from around the world.

The following Nord Anglia schools have been recognised by Spear's as amongst the world's best private schools:

  • Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Switzerland
  • Collège du Léman, Switzerland
  • Collège Champittet, Switzerland
  • Avenues New York, United States
  • Nord Anglia International School Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Nord Anglia's schools regularly feature in the Spear's Index, and 2026 marks the first time six of the group's schools have been included, with new entrants including Collège du Léman and Avenues New York.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Having a record number of our schools recognised by Spear's as amongst the best globally reflects the extraordinary work happening every day in our classrooms around the world. For our families, it's reassurance that your child is part of a school community that nurtures ambition, builds confidence, and opens doors to the future."

Inside the Nord Anglia schools recognised in the Spear's Schools Index 2026

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil
Top 100, Switzerland Schools
Collège Alpin Beau Soleil offers a close-knit boarding experience in the Swiss Alps, where students live and learn together in a truly international community, with the mountains as both classroom and playground. The school offers English and French pathways, including the IB Diploma and an advanced bilingual diploma.

Collège du Léman
Top Recommended, Switzerland Schools | New to the Index
Recognised for the first time this year, Collège du Léman reflects a long-standing commitment to internationalism, bringing together students from many different nationalities and offering five different curricula. Its inclusion highlights a growing recognition of its diverse community, global outlook, and ability to support students on a wide range of future pathways.

Avenues New York
Top Recommended, North America Schools | New to the Index
Also appearing in the Spear's Index for the first time as a Top Recommended school, Avenues New York is known for reimagining what modern learning can look like. Students learn in English alongside either Spanish or Mandarin from an early age, are supported by innovative programmes, and develop a global perspective, independence, and the skills and mindset to tackle real-world challenges.

Collège Champittet
Top Recommended, Switzerland Schools
Deeply rooted in Swiss heritage, Collège Champittet blends over 120 years of tradition with a bilingual, multi-curriculum education, offering students a distinctive academic and cultural experience on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Nord Anglia International School Dubai
Top Recommended, Middle East Schools
Nord Anglia International School Dubai offers a personalised British education with pathways to both IB and A Levels, underpinned by a strong sense of community and ambition.

Swiss International Scientific School Dubai
Top Recommended, Middle East Schools
Built on Swiss educational traditions, Swiss International Scientific School Dubai is a distinctive multilingual IB school, combining academic innovation with a strong commitment to sustainability and learning across English, French, and German.

Families interested in learning more about Nord Anglia Education and finding the right school for their child can explore the group's schools here.

For enquiries
David Bates
Senior Communications Manager, Nord Anglia Education
M +44 (0) 7787 135223
david.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:
As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 2 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nord-anglia-education-celebrates-with-worlds-best-schools-in-2026-spears-index-302719148.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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