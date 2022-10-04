

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose further on Tuesday, after having rallied over 4 percent in the previous session on expectations that OPEC+ may agree to a large cut in crude output when it meets on Wednesday.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.9 percent to $89.66 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.8 percent at $84.27.



Media reports suggest that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are likely to consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day, the biggest since the start of the pandemic, in response to a drastic fall in oil prices since the middle of the year.



A weaker dollar on signs of slowing U.S. growth also contributed to the surge in crude oil prices.



The dollar extended its slide and bond yields declined as weak U.S. manufacturing and construction data released overnight raised hopes for slower Federal Reserve tightening.



While U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years, construction spending fell by the most in 1-1/2 years in August, separate data showed on Monday.







