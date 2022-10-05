

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate held steady in September, after rising slightly in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.3 percent in September, the same rate as in August.



The latest jobless rate was lower than the pre-pandemic level of 4.9 percent recorded in September 2019.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased to 116,900 persons in September from 117,700 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, climbed to 12.4 percent in September from 11.8 percent a month ago.







