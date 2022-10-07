Anzeige
07.10.2022 | 16:10
TwentyFour Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 7

7 October 2022

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces that its issued share capital consists of 678,942,655 ordinary shares with each share carrying the right to one vote. Of this total, 39,000,000 shares are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 639,942,655.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

