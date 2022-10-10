

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK PLC (GSK.L) on Monday said the US Food and Drug Administration approved Boostrix vaccine to be administered in pregnant women to prevent whooping cough in infants less than two months of age.



Boostrix is the first vaccine approved in the US to prevent pertussis or whooping cough in infants younger than two months.



Boostrix is currently approved in more than 80 countries globally, including the US, most European Union countries, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for immunisation against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.



