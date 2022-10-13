

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) reported that its first quarter Group like-for-like Net Gaming Revenue was up 2% to 165.7 million pounds. On a channel basis, digital grew NGR by 13% and venues like-for-like NGR was down by 2%.



John O'Reilly, Chief Executive, said: 'Whilst it is a challenging trading environment and we expect this to continue in the months ahead, we remain committed to delivering Rank's market leading, exciting and entertaining proposition to our customers. The Group has the benefit of a strong balance sheet, enabling us to continue investing in the business through this period.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de