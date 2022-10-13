

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks struggled for direction on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. consumer inflation data later in the day for additional clues on the U.S. rate outlook. Despite risks of a recession, the U.S. central bank is likely to raise policy rates by 75 bps in November.



Closer home, the European Central Bank is expected to raise key interest rate by at least another 75 basis points at its late October meeting after Eurozone inflation moved into a double-digit 10.0 percent for the first time on record in September.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,817 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Commodity prices eased on a firmer dollar while oil prices edged up from their weekly lows after the release of IEA's oil market report.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de