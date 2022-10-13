

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal consumer prices increased at the fastest pace since 1992, Statistics Portugal said on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 9.3 percent in September from 8.9 percent in August. The rate matched the preliminary estimate published on September 30. This was the highest inflation since October 1992.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.2 percent, as estimated, but in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in August.



Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food products climbed to 6.9 percent from 6.5 percent in the prior month.



EU harmonized inflation advanced to 9.8 percent from 9.3 percent a month ago. On month, the harmonized index moved up 1.3 percent after a 0.2 percent drop. Both monthly and annual rates came in line with the provisional estimate.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de