

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to reach its highest level in twenty-four years, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



Consumer prices surged 18.7 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 17.7 percent rise in August.



The latest inflation was reportedly the highest since May 1998, when it was 18.8 percent.



Utility costs alone jumped 30.6 percent yearly in September and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 25.5 percent.



Transport charges were 19.7 percent more expensive compared to last year, and those for restaurants and hotels grew 20.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a steady rate of 1.2 percent in September.



EU harmonized inflation also rose to 15.6 percent in September from 15.0 percent in the prior month.



Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 0.7 percent in September versus 0.8 percent in August.



