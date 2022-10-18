Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Adds Two Consultants in Europe

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added one new consultant to its executive search business and one to its Heidrick Consulting business in Europe in September 2022.

"In today's challenging business landscape, our clients are seeking nimble, high-performing leaders able to deliver real business impact," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe. "Our clients will benefit from Manuela's deep understanding of their specialty sectors and the related talent and leadership needs."

Manuela Klos joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Frankfurt office. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Manuela specializes in recruiting for general management and senior-level positions within disruptive business models in financial services and supports clients through business and cultural change processes. She is the co-author of Sustainability in the Banking Industry. Previously, she was a member of another global executive search firm.

"As our clients continue to turn to us for counsel with the evolving business landscape, it is crucial that we provide solutions that drive organizational change and success," said Dustin Seale, Regional Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "Louise's extensive experience in organizational culture shaping and acceleration ensures we can best advise our clients with impactful, timely strategic guidance."

Louise Kyhl Triolo joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Paris office. With more than 20 years of experience in executive coaching, Louise brings deep expertise in developing leaders, teams and organizational cultures to Heidrick Consulting. Previously, she was with a software development company.

