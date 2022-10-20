

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wealth management firm St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Thursday said its net inflows in the third quarter decreased to 2.19 billion pounds from 2.59 billion pounds in the same period a year ago.



Closing funds under management for the third quarter ended September 30 was 143.14 billion pounds compared with 148.06 billion pounds last year.



Looking forward, Andrew Croft, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Our business has proven its strength over time and this, together with our resilient financial model, means that we expect 2022 to be another year of good progress towards the 2025 goals we have set, and we are comfortable with consensus expectations for new business and our financial performance for the year.'



