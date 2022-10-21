

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemical company Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) reported that its profit after taxes for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 rose 15.8% to 885.9 million Swiss francs from 765.1 million francs last year.



Operating profit or EBIT was 1.23 billion francs up 16.8% from the previous year.



Sales for the period increased 16.6% to about 8.00 billion francs from the prior year, while it was up 18.5% in local currencies.



For fiscal year 2022, Sika expects sales in local currencies to increase by over 15%, with an over-proportional increase in EBIT.



The company said it aims to reach sales of 10 billion francs for the first time in 2022 and to increase operating profit by an over-proportional amount.



