Freitag, 21.10.2022
Breaking News! Mit der Doppelspitze zum Erfolg!
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
21.10.22
11:23 Uhr
7,928 Euro
-0,042
-0,53 %
21.10.2022 | 11:04
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - AFD EUR1.2bn 3.50% 2033

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - AFD EUR1.2bn 3.50% 2033

PR Newswire

London, October 21

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 21, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Agence Francaise de Developpement

EUR1.2bn 3.50% Sustainable Notes due 25 February 2033

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Medium Term Note Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Agence Francaise de Developpement
Guarantor (if any):None
ISIN:FR001400DCB7
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,200,000,000
Description:3.50% Sustainable Notes due 25 February 2033
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole CIB
Morgan Stanley
NatWest Markets
Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2022 PR Newswire
