COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - AFD EUR1.2bn 3.50% 2033

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 21, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Agence Francaise de Developpement

EUR1.2bn 3.50% Sustainable Notes due 25 February 2033

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Medium Term Note Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Agence Francaise de Developpement Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: FR001400DCB7 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,200,000,000 Description: 3.50% Sustainable Notes due 25 February 2033 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Credit Agricole CIB

Morgan Stanley

NatWest Markets

Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.