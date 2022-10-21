COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - AFD EUR1.2bn 3.50% 2033
PR Newswire
London, October 21
Post Stabilisation Notice
October 21, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Agence Francaise de Developpement
EUR1.2bn 3.50% Sustainable Notes due 25 February 2033
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Medium Term Note Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Agence Francaise de Developpement
|Guarantor (if any):
|None
|ISIN:
|FR001400DCB7
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,200,000,000
|Description:
|3.50% Sustainable Notes due 25 February 2033
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole CIB
Morgan Stanley
NatWest Markets
Société Générale
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.