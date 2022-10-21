Anzeige
Die neusten Bergbau-Nachrichten im SRC Newsletter 16-2022
21.10.2022
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 21

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 20 October 2022 was 132.83p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

21 October 2022

