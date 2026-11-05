Ryde Group: Ryde Signs Strategic MOU with Dimension AI to Explore US$278 Million Three-Year GPU-as-a-Service Collaboration

Proposed collaboration supports Ryde's expansion into AI computing services and high-performance digital infrastructure

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce headquartered in Singapore, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Dimension AI Pte. Ltd. ("Dimension AI"), a Singapore-headquartered AI infrastructure company, to to explore a proposed GPU-as-aService ("GPUaaS") collaboration with an indicative aggregate value of up to US$278 million, being Dimension AI's preliminary estimate of the total capital cost of the proposed platform, subject to definitive agreements and other applicable conditions.

The parties intend that the platform would provide GPUaaS capacity over an initial three-year period, which does not represent an agreed commercial term under the MOU. The indicative value represents a preliminary estimate of potential aggregate project activity and does not constitute contracted revenue, guaranteed customer commitments or revenue attributable to Ryde. The actual commercial structure, financial arrangements and scope of the collaboration remain subject to further assessment and definitive agreements.

The MOU provides a framework for the parties to evaluate opportunities combining Ryde's commercial capabilities and regional relationships with Dimension AI's expertise in AI factory development, GPU cloud infrastructure and technical operations. Specific commercial terms, scope, financing and implementation arrangements remain subject to further discussions and definitive documentation.

Exploring Opportunities in AI Computing



The MOU aligns with Ryde's broader Ryde 2.0 strategy to evaluate technology-driven opportunities alongside its established mobility and quick commerce businesses. The parties intend to assess the commercial viability of the proposed GPUaaS initiative and potential services for enterprise customers and other organisations adopting AI technologies.

"This MOU is a step forward in exploring new opportunities in AI computing infrastructure," said a spokesperson of Ryde. "By working with Dimension AI, we aim to evaluate how our commercial capabilities can complement specialised AI infrastructure expertise to create potential long-term business opportunities."

"We are pleased to enter into this MOU with Ryde to explore a potential GPU-as-a-Service collaboration," said Lionel Peh, Director of Dimension AI. "Dimension AI brings capabilities across AI infrastructure design, deployment and operations. We look forward to evaluating a scalable approach that can support growing enterprise demand for AI computing capacity."

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ .

About Dimension AI Pte. Ltd.

Dimension AI Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered AI infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates hyperscale AI factories. Its integrated offerings span AI factory development, GPU cloud infrastructure, managed AI operations, infrastructure financing and lifecycle optimisation. Through scalable AI-as-a-Service models and strategic partnerships, Dimension AI enables organisations to access secure, high-performance computing infrastructure and accelerate AI deployment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-signs-strategic-mou-with-dimension-ai-to-explore-us278-milli-1247291