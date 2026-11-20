SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce headquartered in Singapore, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Golden Concord Group Limited in relation to a proposed acquisition of a minority interest in its subsidiary Multi Genius Limited ("MGL").

Separately, Ryde has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with GCL Digital Technology (Holdings) Limited ("GCL Digital"), a subsidiary of MGL, to explore potential technology collaboration.

The announcement follows Ryde's previously unveiled Ryde 2.0 transformation plan, which includes exploring new opportunities to strengthen the Company's technology capabilities and support long-term growth.

MGL, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development of an energy-backed digital infrastructure platform with a focus on artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing ("HPC") technologies.

Under the indicative non-binding term sheet, Ryde is evaluating the potential acquisition of a minority equity interest in MGL, with an indicative aggregate transaction value of up to US$18 million. The final transaction structure, form and amount of consideration, valuation and other terms remain subject to due diligence, independent valuation, negotiation and definitive documentation.

The proposed investment forms part of Ryde's broader Ryde 2.0 strategy of selectively exploring partnerships and investments that could strengthen the Company's long-term technology capabilities. Ryde believes that advances in AI, computing infrastructure and cybersecurity may create opportunities to enhance its technology platform and support potential new areas of growth.

Separately, under the MOU with GCL Digital, the parties intend to explore potential collaboration across three areas: cybersecurity services, GPU computing infrastructure, and data centre operations and maintenance. The parties may also explore other mutually beneficial opportunities relating to AI, high-performance computing and digital infrastructure.

The MOU does not obligate either party to purchase, supply or procure any minimum quantity of hardware, infrastructure capacity or services, and any future commercial engagement would be subject to separate agreements.

The proposed investment in MGL and any potential procurement or technology collaboration under the MOU are being evaluated independently, and neither arrangement is conditional upon the other.

"Innovation has always been central to Ryde's long-term strategy," said a spokesperson for Ryde. "As we advance Ryde 2.0, we are exploring opportunities to strengthen our technology capabilities and participate selectively in emerging areas such as AI and digital infrastructure. Our engagement with MGL and GCL Digital reflects this approach, while maintaining a disciplined evaluation process focused on creating long-term shareholder value."



"We welcome Ryde's interest in Multi Genius and the opportunity to explore broader technology collaboration with GCL Digital," said Yang Yong, Director of GCL Digital Technology (Holdings) Limited. "We look forward to working with Ryde as the parties evaluate potential opportunities across AI computing infrastructure, cybersecurity and data centre operations."

The parties intend to undertake mutual due diligence over the coming months. As part of this process, Ryde intends to conduct comprehensive legal, financial, tax and regulatory due diligence on MGL, together with an independent valuation of MGL. Completion of the proposed investment will be subject to each party being satisfied with the results of its due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive binding agreements, receipt of the respective board and internal approvals, satisfaction of applicable regulatory and stock exchange requirements, and other customary closing conditions.

As at the date of this announcement, the proposed transaction remains indicative and non-binding, and no definitive acquisition agreement has been entered into. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed transaction will ultimately be completed.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ .



About Multi Genius Limited

Multi Genius Limited ("MGL") is a technology-focused company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the research and development of energy-backed digital infrastructure platforms. With a focus on artificial intelligence ("AI"), high-performance computing ("HPC") and next-generation digital infrastructure, MGL aims to support the growing demand for reliable, scalable and energy-efficient computing solutions. The company seeks to advance the integration of energy resources and computing technologies to support the evolving needs of the global digital economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. Factors specific to this announcement include the risk that satisfactory due diligence may not be completed, the risk that definitive agreements may not be negotiated or entered into, the risk that the MOU may not lead to any commercial agreement, and the dilutive effect on existing shareholders of any issuance of new Class A ordinary shares. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-group-ltd-announces-non-binding-term-sheet-for-proposed-mino-1254662