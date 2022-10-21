Nord Anglia Education: Nord Anglia's digital learning platform receives top honours

For the fourth year running, Nord Anglia University receives accreditation from the Learning and Performance Institute

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced it has been awarded formal accreditation for the fourth year running from the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI). The accreditation from the LPI is for the quality of Nord Anglia's professional development programme on Nord Anglia University (NAU), its leading digital learning platform.





The LPI is a leading authority on workplace Learning & Development and is tasked with continuously raising standards of professionalism within the learning industry.

NAU contains thousands of resources and learning opportunities designed to support the professional development of 15,000 teachers and non-teaching colleagues and connect them with their peers across Nord Anglia's global family of 81 schools. As well as using Artificial Intelligence to personalise each user's learning experience, NAU encourages collaboration and the sharing of best practice in teaching, wellbeing, and career management.

In re-accrediting NAU, the LPI commended the online professional development programme and noted how the "commitment and professionalism" of NAU's team of experts is supporting its development.

Simon Kear, Assistant Director, Online Learning Platforms at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our LPI accreditation for the fourth year in a row highlights the quality of our professional development and the investments we're continuously making to develop our world-class offering. NAU's digital learning environment helps our people learn and collaborate with their peers around the world to further enhance the quality of teaching and learning in our schools."

