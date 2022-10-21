Anzeige
Nord Anglia Education: Nord Anglia's digital learning platform receives top honours

For the fourth year running, Nord Anglia University receives accreditation from the Learning and Performance Institute

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced it has been awarded formal accreditation for the fourth year running from the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI). The accreditation from the LPI is for the quality of Nord Anglia's professional development programme on Nord Anglia University (NAU), its leading digital learning platform.

Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo

The LPI is a leading authority on workplace Learning & Development and is tasked with continuously raising standards of professionalism within the learning industry.

NAU contains thousands of resources and learning opportunities designed to support the professional development of 15,000 teachers and non-teaching colleagues and connect them with their peers across Nord Anglia's global family of 81 schools. As well as using Artificial Intelligence to personalise each user's learning experience, NAU encourages collaboration and the sharing of best practice in teaching, wellbeing, and career management.

In re-accrediting NAU, the LPI commended the online professional development programme and noted how the "commitment and professionalism" of NAU's team of experts is supporting its development.

Simon Kear, Assistant Director, Online Learning Platforms at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our LPI accreditation for the fourth year in a row highlights the quality of our professional development and the investments we're continuously making to develop our world-class offering. NAU's digital learning environment helps our people learn and collaborate with their peers around the world to further enhance the quality of teaching and learning in our schools."

Media enquiries

David Bates
Communications Manager
david.bates@nordanglia.com
+44 7787 135223

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organisation, we are shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with innovative technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our 81 schools in 32 countries around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nord-anglias-digital-learning-platform-receives-top-honours-301656084.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
