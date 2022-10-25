

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate was 6.7 percent in September, same as seen in August. In the same month last year, the rate was 7.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 189,000 in August from 187,000 in the previous month.



The unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 grew by 4.8 percentage points to 15.0 percent in September.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group remained unchanged at 7.2 percent in September.



The employment rate declined to 73.4 percent in September from 74.2 percent in August.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de