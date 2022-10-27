

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased slightly during the July to September period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate rose to 3.6 percent in July-September from 3.4 percent in June-August. In the three months to June, the rate was 3.2 percent.



A year ago, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 178,300 in the July-September period from 165,500 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 10.8 percent in the three months ended September.



The employment rate remained unchanged at 64.3 percent during July-September.



Data also showed that the monthly unemployment rate increased to 3.8 percent in September from 3.6 percent in August.



The number of employed increased to 4.71 million in the three months to September from 4.93 million in the June quarter.



