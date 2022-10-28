

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter Plc (CCC.L), a British computer services provider, said in a trading update that it expects modest adjusted profit before tax growth for the full-year, helped by currency movements and its in-year acquisitions.



In addition, the company said during the quarter, all segments reported strong performance in Technology Sourcing.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'As we look ahead into 2023, we look forward to another year of growth. The company continues to invest heavily in its future, particularly in its IT roadmap and, understandably, cyber security. These investments, as they increase, will continue to hold back short-term profitability, but we believe they are essential to secure our long-term success.'



