

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) -



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $247 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.28 billion from $2.20 billion last year.



Dividend:



The Board has recommended a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0242 per share, reflecting an increase of around 10 percent over the previous quarter dividend. The dividend will be paid on November 30, to shareholders of record on November 11.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.0 Bln



