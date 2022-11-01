The Solent Cluster: Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, ExxonMobil and University of Southampton form first global partnership to reduce southern England's emissions

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding partners Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, ExxonMobil and the University of Southampton announced today The Solent Cluster, the first major decarbonisation initiative that would substantially reduce CO2 emissions from industry, transport and households across the Solent and Southern England.

The Solent Cluster is a cross-sector collaboration of international organisations, including manufacturers and engineering companies, regional businesses and industries, leading logistics and infrastructure operators and academic institutions, with decades of proven expertise in carbon capture and storage and hydrogen technology.

The Solent Cluster could secure existing jobs and produce low-carbon fuels for sectors including maritime and aviation, as well as providing energy to heat homes, businesses, and public buildings. This effort could position the Solent at the centre of low carbon fuel production in the UK and make a major contribution to the country's Net Zero ambitions by 2050. The project could capture approximately three million metric tons of CO2 every year.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, chief executive of Solent Local Enterprise Partnership said, "Decarbonisation is at the heart of our economic strategy for the area and the creation of The Solent Cluster will sit alongside our ambition to pioneer approaches to climate change adaptation and decarbonization, linked to our coastal setting, and establishing real expertise which other regions - nationally and globally - can learn from. The Solent Cluster will provide a platform for the excellent work that is already taking place and the partnership has a unique opportunity to affect real change in energy production and consumption, establishing the Solent and wider region as a leading centre for low carbon investment now and in the future."

"This is an important opportunity to decarbonise the Solent Region, and we are proud to be a part of this collaborative effort to significantly reduce CO2 emissions from multiple sectors,' said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. 'We look forward to working with our founding members and others to develop a compelling project."

The Solent Cluster could enable organisations to bid for government investment support for projects to decarbonize the Solent region and realise the benefits that can flow to the region's businesses and communities.

Dr. Lindsay-Marie Armstrong, associate professor of mechanical engineering and academic cluster lead for the Solent Industrial Decarbonisation Cluster at University of Southampton, said, "The Solent is recognised as one of the leading contributors of CO2 emissions with approximately 3.2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions released from energy-intensive manufacturing processes every year. To form a decarbonisation cluster that spans the public, private and higher education sectors is a monumental step forward for the region.

"It will introduce sustainable fuels for local transportation, the aviation and the shipping sectors; create low carbon energy to heat homes, businesses and public buildings; and open up new highly skilled jobs opportunities. This can only be achieved by working together as a community, covering all sectors and ultimately working with the same desire to achieve a low carbon economic future for the Solent region."

Media contacts:

Chloe Buchanan - +44 (0)7818 815735

Bex Pearce - +44 (0)7467899618

Email: tsc@themtmagency.com

About The Solent Cluster

The Solent Cluster is a low carbon energy project joining the UK's journey to a Net Zero future, being developed by nurturing world-leading partnerships. This project will produce, store, and distribute hydrogen to decarbonize the south coast region.

The Solent Cluster founding members include:

Advanced Biofuel Solutions

Airbus Defence and Space

Associated British Ports

British Airways

Carnival UK

DP World

Eastleigh Borough Council

ExxonMobil

Fareham Borough Council

Fawley Waterside

Formaplex

Geo Speciality Chemicals

Gosport Borough Council

Hampshire Chamber of Commerce

Hampshire County Council

His Majesty's Naval Base Portsmouth

Isle of Wight Council

Lhyfe

Maritime UK Solent

Meachers Global Logistics

New Forest District Council

Ocean Infinity

Portsmouth International Port

Portsmouth Water

Red Funnel

RWE

SGN

Societe Generale

Solent Freeport

Solent Gateway

Solent Local Enterprise Partnership

Solent University

South West Net Zero Hub

Southampton Airport

Southampton City Council

Southampton Football Club

SSE

Transport for the South East

University of Portsmouth

University of Southampton

Wightlink

Cautionary Statement: Statements of future events, investments, or partnerships in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including project plans, partner participation, timing, capacities, and costs could vary depending on the ability to execute operational objectives on a timely and successful basis; implementation of government frameworks and permitting for carbon capture and storage and other lower-emission technologies; timely completion of construction projects; commercial and consumer interest in lower-emissions opportunities; changes in plans or objectives prior to final funding decisions or project startups; unforeseen technical or operational difficulties; and other market factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release and the companies named herein disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1935384/The_Solent_Cluster.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1935106/The_Solent_Cluster_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solent-local-enterprise-partnership-exxonmobil-and-university-of-southampton-form-first-global-partnership-to-reduce-southern-englands-emissions-301665197.html