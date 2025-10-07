NUSO will deliver Zoom licenses worldwide, combining global voice services with advanced compliance solutions

NUSO, a global provider of cloud communications, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Zoom Communications, Inc. Building on its existing support for Zoom Cloud Peering in the Americas and EMEA, NUSO will now serve as a global partner for Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center licenses. This step extends a proven relationship and brings customers a direct path to combine Zoom's platform with NUSO's global network and compliance-ready services.

"Our partnership with Zoom now goes beyond Cloud Peering," said Matt Siemens, CEO of NUSO. "We are combining Zoom's proven collaboration tools with NUSO's global delivery model and our AI and compliance solutions like NUSO Connect Recorder. This partnership delivers real outcomes for partners and customers through choice, international scale, compliance, and resiliency."

This expanded partnership allows enterprises and partners to better:

Drive business outcomes By combining collaboration, telephony, and compliance services, enterprises reduce complexity, accelerate deployments, and improve customer engagement worldwide.

By combining collaboration, telephony, and compliance services, enterprises reduce complexity, accelerate deployments, and improve customer engagement worldwide. Strengthen compliance and security NUSO Connect Recorder supports regulatory requirements including GDPR, PCI DSS, and MiFID II, while providing transcription, analysis, and encryption.

NUSO Connect Recorder supports regulatory requirements including GDPR, PCI DSS, and MiFID II, while providing transcription, analysis, and encryption. Gain resiliency Resiliency from the ground up to maximize business continuity with features like NUSOflex

Resiliency from the ground up to maximize business continuity with features like NUSOflex Scale globally NUSO's international network enables consistent delivery of services across regions.

With these combined strengths, NUSO and Zoom are giving enterprises and resellers a more direct, reliable way to unify telephony, video, and contact center solutions while reducing complexity.

"The framework of a successful partnership always begins with a common goal the customer," said Nick Tidd, Head of Global Channel GTM at Zoom. "Zoom's partnership with NUSO focuses on that customer experience by combining Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center technology with NUSO's powerful global network. It also ensures our reseller partners have a more simplified way of delivering those customer experiences."

The partnership will be announced at the Cavell Summit North America in Washington, D.C., where leaders in global cloud communications gather to showcase new approaches to enterprise collaboration.

Read more on NUSO.CLOUD.

About NUSO

NUSO enables partners and enterprises to deliver orchestrated, outcome-rich conversations at scale. NUSO unifies real-time AI, intelligent routing, and direct control of its global carrier network to power secure, scalable communications across unified communications, contact center, messaging, and customer engagement. The platform enhances network performance and customer experience through live transcription, sentiment analysis, and real-time automation. NUSO supports compliance and orchestration across voice provisioning, messaging, CX workflows, and call routing.

We Don't Just Route Calls We Orchestrate Outcomes.

NUSO is ISO 27001:2022 certified and operates across the United States, Canada, Latin America, UK, and EMEA. Learn more at www.nuso.cloud.

