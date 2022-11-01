

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $87.19 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $85.10 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.49 million or $1.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $540.57 million from $465.89 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $520 - $580 Mln



