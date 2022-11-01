

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $189.4 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $201.7 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $229.9 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $745.3 million from $759.0 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $189.4 Mln. vs. $201.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.47 -Revenue (Q3): $745.3 Mln vs. $759.0 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERISK ANALYTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de