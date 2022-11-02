

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group Plc (NCC.L), a cyber security provider, said in a trading update on Wednesday that it expects a slight rise in adjusted operating earnings for the first-half to November 30.



In addition, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the full-year.



The Group expects its adjusted operating profit for the six-month period to be slightly ahead of prior year's. For the first-half of previous fiscal, NCC Group had posted adjusted operating profit of 20.2 million pounds.



For full-year, the company said: 'Given our solid platform, our strong sales pipeline and the momentum in the business, management expectations for the full year are unchanged, although we remain vigilant of any potential impact from current global economic uncertainty.'



